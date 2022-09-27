1 Killed In Copter Crash
This pile of debris was all that remained late Tuesday afternoon of a small helicopter that crashed northwest of Yankton earlier in the day. One person was killed. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the vehicle as an AG-915 Spartan helicopter. The victim had not been identified at press time.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

One person was killed in the crash of a small helicopter Tuesday morning near Timberland Road, between 306th Street and 307th Street, approximately a mile east of the Dakota Plains facility northwest of Yankton.  

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft involved was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter.

