1 Killed In Copter Crash

One person was killed in the crash of a small helicopter Tuesday morning near Timberland Road, between 306th Street and 307th Street, approximately a mile east of the Dakota Plains facility northwest of Yankton.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft involved was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter.
The victim was the pilot of the vehicle and the only person onboard. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles confirmed that there was one fatality, but an ID is not available at this time.
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan that representatives from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were expected to be on site later Tuesday evening or early today (Wednesday) to continue the investigation.
He added that the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office will provide site security for the crash site until federal authorities arrive and that the crash victim could be named as early as today, pending notification of family.
According to an eyewitness, the helicopter appeared to be struggling in mid-air, coming down and crashing in a field, where the vehicle was destroyed on impact. The FAA release said the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. and that the NTSB will provide further updates.
According to the NTSB’s website, it could take around two weeks for a preliminary report to be made available regarding an individual crash. A final report could take one to two years for completion.
A fire was ignited by the crash. Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that, despite the dry conditions, the blaze was confined to the remains of the aircraft and did not spread. Firefighters were on scene for three hours.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management was using a drone to map the area, which was closed off to the public for a few hours.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and the Yankton Fire Department were also on the scene.
The AG-915 Spartan is a gyrocopter produced by Airgyro Aviation, LLC, which has its headquarters in Rockledge, Florida, and a factory in Europe, according to its website. The Spartan is the smallest of two models and seats two people. The Spartan kit retails at a base price of $134,000.
No further information was available at this time.
