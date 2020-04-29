PIERRE — May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day, a special day to celebrate the hard work and dedication of school nutrition professionals. The South Dakota Department of Education invites students, school staff, parents, and communities to thank their local school lunch and breakfast staff.
“With this year’s COVID-19 crisis, ‘School Lunch Hero’ takes on a whole new meaning. South Dakota’s school nutrition professionals immediately stepped up to ensure that students continue to receive healthy meals even while school buildings are closed,” said Cheriee Watterson, director of Child and Adult Nutrition Services for the South Dakota Department of Education.
School nutrition employees balance many roles and follow federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias offer students low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats.
Over 16.4 million healthy lunches were served in South Dakota in school year 2018-19 with over 7.6 million going to low-income children across the state. Over 4.5 million nutritious breakfast meals were also served.
Celebrated annually since 2013, School Lunch Hero Day was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. Find more information about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.