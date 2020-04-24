I-W Gym, Fine Arts Addition Work Underway

IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles will soon have a new-look nest.
Work began last week on a new addition that will house a new gymnasium, and space for fine arts and building trades, at Irene-Wakonda High School in Irene.
The project, at a cost of $3.25 million, will be built to the west of the current school and is expected to be completed by the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
“In recent years, the condition of the building continued to worsen, so this was much needed,” Superintendent Dave Hutchison said.
The new 24,000-square-foot gym will seat 1,075 spectators, and the project also includes four locker rooms (two boys, two girls), a weight room, a training room, coaches’ offices and a referees’ room.
The relocation of band/vocal room to the new addition will not only provide fine arts students with their own space, but will free up space that was used in the lunch area of the current school, according to Hutchison.
Nearest a link that will join the two buildings will be a wood shop and classroom for building trades students, Hutchison said.
All seven bids for the project came well under the $3.85 million budget for the addition, he added, and that allowed school district officials to incorporate everything they wanted into the project.
WS Construction Management of Sioux Falls was awarded the bid, while Jim Schramm Architect of Yankton is also involved with the project.
The idea of an addition to the current building has been on the radar since the Irene and Wakonda schools consolidated in 2007, according to Hutchison. Students in grades K-6 attend school in Wakonda, while grades 7-12 are in Irene.
“Since then, everyone wanted to make very certain that there was a vested interest in both communities,” Hutchison said.
The elementary school in Wakonda underwent a $3.3-3.5 million construction project that was completed in 2017, he added.
The addition of a new gym, as well as all of the other practice and training amenities, will resolve concerns over travel between Irene and Wakonda, according to Hutchison.
“When we had girls and boys basketball kids traveling every day to Wakonda to practice, we just thought, if we could get everyone under one roof for safety purposes, it would make sense,” he said.
The current gym in Irene opened in 1955, so the time had come for an upgrade, Hutchison added.
“To be able to play in a facility like that has been awesome,” he said. “You don’t see the wood ceilings and the spaces like that these days.”
The goal for school district officials is to have the new addition ready for use by January, which would allow the second half of that basketball season to be played in the new gym.
“Times have changed and it’s time to upgrade,” Hutchison said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.