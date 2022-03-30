In honor of National Library Week, April 3-9, the Yankton Community Library will be celebrating the 2022 theme of “Connect with Your Library” with a number of fun and educational activities for all ages.
Want to paint a canvas? The library hosted a Tiny Art event on March 30 where participants can create their own design on a small canvas. A limited number of kits will also be available for pickup beginning Thursday, March 31.
Want to win a prize? The tiny art pieces will then be displayed in the library during National Library Week and you can vote for your favorite. You can enter your tiny art (no larger than 4 inches x 4 inches) into the tiny art show by Monday, April 4. Voting will take place during National Library Week and conclude with prizes/awards for the fan favorite(s).
Want to play bingo? The library will host a free Bingo for A Book event on Sunday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m. You could win a book or other prizes.
During National Library Week, come to the library to help them celebrate and enter your name into a drawing for a chance to win a gift card or other prizes.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
