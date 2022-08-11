Wynot Teacher Resigns Amid Charges Of Prostitution, Enticement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa –- A Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, man facing criminal charges of soliciting a minor for sexual purposes has resigned as a Wynot, Nebraska, school teacher.
Andrew Heller, 38, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, submitted his resignation at a special July 28 school board meeting called for personnel issues, according to the board minutes. He had been teaching social studies for grades 7-12.
The board unanimously accepted Heller’s resignation on a 6-0 vote.
The Wynot school district starts classes next week. Superintendent Paul Hans could not be reached Thursday night for the district’s plans for the teaching vacancy.
Heller’s name and photo have been removed from the school district website. No other social studies teacher is listed on the staff.
The school board next meets Aug. 15, and the personnel issue could be discussed at that time.
Heller entered a written plea of not guilty to the two charges last week in Woodbury County trial court in Sioux City.
He has been charged with one count of prostitution and one count of enticing a minor under age 16 for sexual purposes. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He allegedly attempted to entice a 14-year-old girl into sexual activity during a July 14 incident in Sioux City, Iowa.
He is scheduled for a Sept. 21 pre-trial conference and a Sept. 27 trial in Woodbury County court in Sioux City, according to court records.
The enticement charge is listed as a Class D felony, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine between $750-7,500.
The prostitution charge is now listed as an aggravated misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine between $625-6,250.
The Iowa court website had originally listed the prostitution charge as a Class D felony. Under Iowa law, soliciting a person under age 18 for sex is classified as such.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had monitored communication where Heller requested to have sex with the girl for $200, according to media reports. He was caught and arrested by the FBI and the Sioux City Police Department as he allegedly attempted to complete the arrangement.
When he was arrested, Heller was in possession of alcoholic beverages allegedly meant to be shared with the minor, an unopened box of condoms and more than $200 in cash, according to the complaint.
In a post-Miranda-rights interview, Heller admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old and said he had intended to exchange money for sex, according to Sioux City media reports.
Shortly after Heller’s arrest, Hans provided a comment for the Press & Dakotan without listing the employee by name.
“We have learned of criminal allegations involving a school district employee. The district is responding promptly and appropriately,” Hans said. “Due to the nature of personnel matters, we cannot provide any further details or comments.”
Hans said the Wynot district looked to move forward on the matter.
“We hope that we can resolve as quickly and appropriately as possible so we can continue focusing on our students and preparing for the 2022-23 school year,” he said.
Heller remains free on a $5,000 surety bond.
