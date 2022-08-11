Wynot Teacher Resigns Amid Charges Of Prostitution, Enticement

Andrew Heller

 Courtesy Photo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa –- A Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, man facing criminal charges of soliciting a minor for sexual purposes has resigned as a Wynot, Nebraska, school teacher.

Andrew Heller, 38, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, submitted his resignation at a special July 28 school board meeting called for personnel issues, according to the board minutes. He had been teaching social studies for grades 7-12.

