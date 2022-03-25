Family Ties

Growing up, Connor Briest knew he wanted to be a soldier, even wearing a uniform as a youngster.
Corey and Jenny Briest of Yankton recalled the memory of their son’s childhood dream.
“Growing up, Connor always wanted to be a soldier. In pre-school, he wanted to go as an enlisted man for his Halloween costume,” she said with a smile, while Corey laughed at the thought.
Now 17 years old, Connor will don the military uniform in real life. He has followed Corey’s footsteps as a member of the 1/147 Field Artillery of the South Dakota National Guard (SDNG).
“I’m not nervous. I’m anxious and eager to get going,” Connor said.
The situation isn’t unusual, as sons and daughters often follow one or both parents in military service. In a number of cases, parents and children have served at the same time, often in the same unit and even together during the same combat tour.
But what sets the Briests apart is that Connor has not been deterred from joining the military after spending his entire life witnessing his family dealing with Corey’s multiple wartime injuries that nearly claimed his life.
In 2005, Corey was severely injured during an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that also claimed the lives of several SDNG soldiers serving on an Iraq deployment. They were members of then-Charlie Battery of Yankton, sending shock and grief throughout the community repeated months later with the loss of another unit member.
The explosion affected Corey’s vision, mobility and speech, and he continues receiving physical therapy.
“I want to honor my dad, for one,” Connor said, explaining his decision to join the SDNG. “I’ve always wanted to do it, since I was very young. I’m pretty excited to serve my country and follow my dad.”
Connor was sworn in to the SDNG during a March 11 enlistment ceremony at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Sioux Falls. He enlisted in the same occupation and unit his father was in 17 years earlier, as an artillery crew member in the Yankton–based Bravo Battery of the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion.
As Connor took his oath of enlistment, making the moment even more special was having his father there to witness his commitment to the state and nation.
“It was pretty cool to have my parents there to see me get sworn in,” he said. “We were told they were the first parents to attend (the ceremony) in two years because of the pandemic.”
Jenny spoke with appreciation of the opportunity. “Corey and I were honored. It was special to be there and witness it,” she said.
While carrying on a family tradition, Connor isn’t taking his enlistment lightly. He emphasized he isn’t following lock-step just to imitate his father or please his parents.
“I realize this is a big commitment. I wanted to join the National Guard,” he said. “It’s cool to be in the same unit that my dad was, but I wanted to serve with the Yankton unit and work with field artillery. I’ve seen the brotherhood of this unit, and my dad (now retired) is still part of it.”
Connor paused to think when asked about the qualities of a good soldier and why he thinks he’ll be successful.
“I think it’s the ability to follow orders,” he said. “It’s about showing strength, discipline, honor and respect — all the things I really like about the military.”
The Briests made sure their son was pursuing the military for all the right reasons.
“This is something he has always wanted, and we are proud to support him and the decision he is making,” Jenny said. “As parents, we sat down and talked to him and wanted to make sure why he was joining, and he has very good reasons of doing it.”
WITNESSING THE SACRIFICE
Connor has already spent his entire lifetime witnessing and living firsthand the challenges faced by his family. An older sister, Kylie, attends the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
As a result of the 2005 bomb explosion, then-Sgt. Briest suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBI), was blinded and had lost his mobility. “We were even talking about making plans for his funeral,” Jenny said at the time.
However, Corey survived the blast and began what Jenny termed their “new normal.” For two years, Jenny fought for the proper medical treatment and rehabilitation for her husband. They shared their story nationally with CBS’ “60 Minutes” and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
“I learned to use my voice,” Jenny said, noting her continued advocacy work. She has also become friends with author Lee Woodruff, who met the Briests at a Sioux City event. The author also advocates as her husband, Bob Woodruff, suffered TBI while covering the Iraq war for ABC News.
During the Briests’ two-year absence from Yankton, a community-based effort raised $250,000 in private funds to build a house specially designed to meet Corey’s mobility needs. The fundraising campaign received support from across the state and nation.
“Yankton is just the best community,” Jenny said. “When Corey returned home, they welcomed us with open arms. Any time there is a deployment, they step up to support the unit.”
Despite his injuries, Corey made a remarkable recovery. Doctors determined he was ready to return home in 2007. When their plane landed in Yankton, the Briests were greeted by dozens at Chan Gurney Airport and by hundreds at his one-man welcome home program in the Yankton High School gymnasium.
Jenny called her husband a hero who refused to accept failure, while Corey saw himself as a soldier who answered his nation’s call and just did his duty.
For Connor, his father provided inspiration growing up and now as a young man.
“I was one year old when this all happened. It’s all I’ve ever known,” he said, sharing similar looks and demeanor as his father. “I admire him, and he’s been my hero since Day One. I see his bravery and all the things that go with it.”
MAKING THE DECISION
As the Briests sat in their living room on the blustery, overcast day for this interview, the scene reflected their lives — finding moments of quiet despite tremendous turbulence all around them.
Connor sees his father’s resilience and call to service as a motivating factor to join the National Guard. He is not only following his dad into the SDNG, he is also following his family’s lineage of military service.
“Both Corey’s and my grandpas served, Connor’s step-grandpa was in the same unit as Corey, and many of our uncles also served, so we have a pretty good family line of service,” Jenny said. “But Connor is taking his own path. He joined the same unit and job as his father, but he is doing his own thing.”
Connor, like Corey, joins the SDNG during his junior year of high school and will attend Basic Combat Training this summer, followed by his Advanced Individual Training (AIT) after graduation next year.
“I attend basic training May 24 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and will return the first week of August,” he said. “Next year, I attend AIT at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.”
Connor has started experiencing military life. He attended a drill at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, which gave him a close-up look at Guard life and field artillery.
Jenny said her son has seen all angles of “signing on the line.”
“Connor knows firsthand of what the sacrifice is and what comes with the commitment that he is making, because this is all he has known since he was little,” she added. “But Connor also sees the brotherhood of (the National Guard) and what this can do for his life.”
While Connor said he is excited to begin his service, his future plans also include attending Mitchell Technical Institute to be an electrical power lineman following his military training.
Jenny sees her son’s decision to join the military as an extension of the family’s changed outlook on life.
“Ever since Corey’s injury, we have promised to do things and not put them off. We have taken trips and attended our kids’ events. We are just being present and living life to the fullest,” she said.
“But we’ve also told our kids to do the same, and Connor is doing just that by fulfilling this dream of his to be a soldier. We fully support him in this next adventure. He knows the risk, he sees it firsthand every day. But he also knows the honor and brotherhood.”
Although Corey’s speech is limited, Jenny says Corey thinks it’s pretty neat Connor is in the same unit with the same occupation as he. “Corey says he feels honored that he is joining, he’s pretty proud of him,” she said.
While Corey is proud of his son and his decision to serve, Connor feels the same about his father.
“My dad is a hero of mine, and he made one of the greatest sacrifices possible for our nation,” Connor said.
———
The South Dakota National Guard contributed to this story.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.