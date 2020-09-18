100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 19, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 19, 1945
• The fall meeting of the Yankton District Medical Society will be held Thursday evening at the State Hospital beginning with a dinner at six o’clock.
• Resolutions opposing the adoption by congress of an “authority of any kind for the promotion and operation of the Pick-Sloan plan” for the development of the Missouri River were unanimously adopted at the sixth annual meeting of the Upper Missouri Valley Association held in the city auditorium here Tuesday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 19, 1970
• One of the first things any fighter learns is never to telegraph his punches. Richard Knelp of Salem is fighting for the governor’s chair now occupied by incumbent Republican Frank Farrar, but Knelp this week telegraphed a big punch as clearly as if he had sent it by Western Union to the executive mansion in Pierre. Knelp issued a news release Tuesday informing the state that he would make “an unprecedented announcement for a gubernatorial campaign” at a news conference Friday in Sioux Falls.
• A bomb threat was received by Yankton police at 10:48 p.m. Friday, to the effect that a bomb was set to go off at 11:00 p.m. at the Office Bar. No bomb was found and there was no explosion.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 19, 1995
• With the first frost predicted for tonight- during the last week of summer- area farmers are bracing to see the impact on corn and soybeans running up to a month late due to late spring planting.
• It’s not a question of whether federal farm spending will be cut, but how much, according to South Dakotans keeping an eye on farm legislation debate in Washington, D.C. The only sure thing about the various farm bills being considered is that agriculture will take a hit, said Brenda Forman of South Dakota Wheat Inc. in Pierre.
