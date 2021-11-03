School Board OKs Restroom Policy On First Reading

VERMILLION — On a 3-2 vote during a special meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Vermillion City Hall, the Vermillion School Board approved the first reading of a restroom policy in the Vermillion School District that addresses the issue of gender identity.
School board members Rachel Olson and Jim Peterson voted no. Fellow members Shane Nordyke, Carol Voss-Ward and President Doug Peterson voted in favor of the policy.
The policy, if approved on its second reading during the 7 p.m. Nov. 8 regular school board meeting scheduled at the city hall, would put into place steps that protect the legal rights of transgender individuals in the school district who feel more comfortable using restroom and eventually locker room facilities for the gender “with which they consistently, persistently and insistently identify.”
Board members made their decision after hearing public testimony for approximately an hour and spending approximately another hour fine-tuning the wording of the draft of a proposal that had been published on the school district’s web page well in advance of Tuesday’s meeting to give the public prior access to it.
One of the first changes the school board made was to the title of the policy. The board had, before Tuesday’s meeting, debated over naming the policy “Equity In Restroom And Locker Room Policy” or “Restroom And Locker Room Access Policy.”
The policy is now known as “Gender Equity and Access.”
“The communications and publications sections feel out of place in this policy if we’re going to call it a restroom and locker room access policy. It really doesn’t fit there,” school board member Nordyke said. “We could just consider this a gender equity policy or come up with a broader name that is not just limited to the restroom access … I think this is important for meeting the identified needs of those students,” she said, noting that including locker rooms in the title of the policy is awkward.
The school board made several changes to the policy wording during the course of the discussion.
Before voting on the policy, Jim Peterson raised a question he had asked at a previous meeting: whether school officials would notify parents of a student if that student began using school facilities that weren’t of his or her biological sex.
“I just want to know, even if there are laws or whatever, I just wanted to know …” he said.
“If a parent were to ask and that student is under 18, we would have to indicate that they have elected to do this. Is that correct?” Doug Peterson asked.
“No, that is not correct,” Brent Matter, school district attorney, said. “You do not have to identify.”
Jim Peterson asked if such a policy would be consistently followed by all administrators, counselors and other staff throughout all the buildings in the school district.
“It would be consistent,” Alvey said. “The administrators will be doing the same things. We would be following, basically, the advice of counsel which has confirmed that we couldn’t disclose that. If it’s an educational document in terms of a request that a student wants to change something in their school records, parents have an access right to those … but in terms of the conversations behind doors with counselors or administrators …”
“I’m not saying behind closed doors,” Jim Peterson said. “I’m just saying if a student came to school today, chose to change or be the gender they identify with, I as a parent found out, went to school to ask you or a principal, will they say, ‘don’t know’ or will they say, ‘yes, that’s true?’”
“I would say they would probably say, ‘you need to ask your kid,’ because we don’t need to get into the middle of that with a potential FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) violation when you have somebody under 18,” Alvey replied.
FERPA is a federal law enacted in 1974 that protects the privacy of student education records.
