Toastmasters Group Takes Their Talk To Virtual Meetings

Yankton’s Toastmaster Club 1294 raises its glass to online virtual meetings.
When COVID-19 shut down Yankton in March, Yankton’s civic clubs and groups were also faced with calling it quits for a while, and many have.
However, the Toastmasters Club members felt a need to at least try to keep their meetings going and decided to try virtual meetings, Janice Stone, president of Yankton Toastmasters 1294, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We sent out an email, initially, just asking, ‘What does everybody have access to?’” Stone said. “Zoom was so easy to use, you don’t necessarily have to download anything on a desktop computer and we have a district Zoom account that we can use, so there’s no cost to our clubs.”
Using the club’s access to the software, virtual meetings could run a full hour and resemble an in-person meeting, she said.
“As a club, we focus so much on in-person, face to face and being able to shake someone’s hand and turn over the meeting (to them),” Stone said. “This offers us an opportunity to really learn to use technology to speak in front of people, which we’re doing so much more of these days anyway.”
Aside from being fun for participants, virtual meetings have also provided a learning experience for the group, she said.
“The only thing we had struggled with was applause,” Stone said. “Applause is something that’s very important to our group because it teaches to accept recognition. Some people have trouble being accepting of recognition, so that applause is a big part of our group.”
All participants except the speaker are muted to avoid feedback, so the group has taken to raising hands and waving or clapping them in silent applause, which does not shift the focus away from the speaker, she said.
As a result, online meetings feel very much like meeting in person, she said.
“We still have our prepared speeches; we’re still able to offer feedback,” Stone said. “But, at the same time, we’re learning to speak in front of a camera, which is a little different than speaking in person. You’ve got to be aware of your surroundings, like lighting and whether you’re able to be heard.”
The group did a practice meeting in Zoom to familiarize themselves with the interface and with being in front of a camera.
“We worked out a few of the kinks and details, and made sure everybody had their computers set up correctly,” Stone said. “And so far, it’s been a really big success.”
One of the benefits to being able to have virtual meetings is that individuals who are out of the area can now participate.
“We now have members from out of state and within the state in different cities, and it continues to grow in that respect,” Stone said. “We’re now working on trying to establish what we call a hybrid meeting, so we’ll still be able to include, via computer screen or some type of TV screen at the Fryn’ Pan, those people that are long distance in our (in-person) meeting.”
Recently, Toastmasters 1294 received a donated TV and has been in touch with the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant staff, where the group usually meets, to explore how to implement the TV at future hybrid meetings.
“We’re really doing some planning to see what we can make happen,” Stone said. “Fryn’ Pan seems excited about it, too.”
Current out-of-state members include an individual from Colorado and one from Sioux Falls. The group is also in touch with a third possible new member from Iowa.
“One was a past member, so he’s able to rejoin and be connected with everybody again,” Stone said. “It’s been a joy to see him.”
Everybody has been very innovative in how we can make this process work, she said.
“Overall everybody’s enjoying it,” Stone said. “Once we’re able to meet in person, we’re very much looking forward to being able to continue this with those (outside Yankton) that have joined the group and paid their membership to be a part of the group.”
