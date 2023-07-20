Thursday’s monthly Central Region Climate and Drought webinar presented a tale of two outlooks that could possibly offer a little something for everyone — whether you like your summers hot or on the cool side.

The short-term forecast for the Yankton area calls for above-normal temperatures across the region next week and into early August, according to Thursday’s 8- to 14-day outlook. Also, heat indices could be elevated, possibly into triple digits on some days, due to increased humidity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.