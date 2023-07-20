Thursday’s monthly Central Region Climate and Drought webinar presented a tale of two outlooks that could possibly offer a little something for everyone — whether you like your summers hot or on the cool side.
The short-term forecast for the Yankton area calls for above-normal temperatures across the region next week and into early August, according to Thursday’s 8- to 14-day outlook. Also, heat indices could be elevated, possibly into triple digits on some days, due to increased humidity.
However, the long-term prospect for August in general and the next three months is leaning toward cooler-than-normal conditions across the area.
The heat that’s expected to settle in early next week arrives at a crucial time for crops, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, who conducted Thursday’s webinar presentation.
“We’re really getting to those critical stages of pollination for corn and even maybe getting some of the stages of pod-setting for beans, as well,” he said.
However, despite the above-normal heat, there are equal chances of above-normal, normal and below normal precipitation during the hot days ahead.
“The big question, I think, is, does this persist beyond week two?” Ford said, referencing the 8- to 14-day time frame. “Maybe some rain may diminish or reduce some of the impacts. If this persists beyond week two, we may be looking at some more problems.”
The higher humidity could also be an issue for crops, livestock and people.
“Something we haven’t seen widespread yet this summer is the humidity building in, so it’s not just temperatures in the 90s but heat index values quite high as well,” he said.
But the humidity could help produce a little rain, which will be needed. “We need consistent rain the rest of July and into August to really make the crops,” Ford said.
He added, “If we (then) get back to a cooler pattern, I think we’ll be OK.”
When the webinar turned to a longer-range outlook, the possible impact of El Nino entered the discussion.
A map detailing the August temperature outlook showed a light- to moderate-blue bullseye centered over southeast South Dakota, extreme northeast Nebraska, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa, indicating a possibility of below-normal readings.
“(That’s) a very strong El Nino signal,” Ford said.
Also, the moisture outlook for the month leans toward above-normal precipitation.
The three-month outlook from August through October still has a below-normal bullseye for temperatures over the Yankton region, while precipitation chances are about normal.
One graphic presented during the webinar indicated that the drought outlook across the Yankton area may either improve or disappear completely by Halloween.
Ford joined other meteorologists in previous webinars in stressing that a discussion of past El Nino behaviors should not be viewed as forecasts or outlooks. He said that, even though there have been signs the last two months that an El Nino is forming, the atmosphere has only recently begun responding to it.
He also noted that an El Nino forming in the summer is not necessarily rare, but it’s not very common.
“The last time an El Nino developed in the summer was 2009,” he said. In the Yankton area, that led to a cool, wet autumn, followed by a major blizzard around Christmas and bitterly cold temperatures into January.
But there is no guarantee it will play out like that again. “There’s a lot of other players other than El Nino that affect our weather and climate,” Ford said, although he added that there is a 90% chance that El Nino will affect winter patterns in some way.
In other points discussed Thursday:
• The newest Drought Monitor shows most of Yankton County and points east rated at D1 (moderate) drought, while much of the area to the west and north, including the western edge of Yankton County, rated at D2 (severe) drought, as did much of the local area in Nebraska. A small piece of south-central Charles Mix County was rated at D3 (extreme) drought. Overall, the regional situation has improved during the past 30 days;
• South Dakota saw its 10th warmest June on record last month, while Nebraska had its 36th warmest June. Minnesota endured its warmest June in the 126 years of record-keeping;
• The recent cool temperatures in parts of the region have been helpful for crops, even if rain has been lacking in places. “The lack of heat greatly helps crops manage the drought,” Ford said;
• The corn in South Dakota is rated 61% good to excellent, while it’s at 54% in Nebraska, where severe drought persists in the eastern portion of the state. With soybeans, the good-excellent ratings were 57% for South Dakota and 53% for Nebraska;
• Wildfire smoke from Canada “will likely be a recurring problem for the rest of summer into fall,” Ford said.
