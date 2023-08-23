Just Cuz’ and Dixie are back at the AME Allen Chapel (508 Cedar Street) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Since they love the common folk, they’ll be singing folk songs, for an afternoon of fun.
Michael Schumacher and his cousin, Nancy Dyson, will be bringing you selections from throughout the years that will be sure to leave you reminiscing and maybe wanting to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.
