Yankton Elks Lodge trustees have approved three $600 scholarships to be presented to three 2021 area high school graduates according to Steve Pietila, past exalted ruler and local lodge scholarship chair. Scholarship applications are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. Information about 2022 Elks scholarships may soon be available at elks.org, seek Elks National Foundation.
Recipients of the 2021 $600 scholarships include Jordan Gall and Grace Fryda, both of Lesterville, who graduated from Scotland High School; and Hanna Adsero, Yankton High School graduate.
Funds for these and previous Yankton Elks Lodge scholarships come from proceeds from income on a $30,000 endowment provided years ago by the estate of Florence Wallbaum.
Prospective 2022 high school grads should strongly consider applying for an Elks scholarship. Applicants must be US citizens and prospective 2022 high school graduates. They do not need to be related to an Elks Lodge member. In addition to the local $600 scholarship, timely applications are forwarded by Yankton Elks Lodge to South Dakota Elks Association scholarship committee for further consideration of awards. Only the federal government provides more money for college and vocational education scholarships than does the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks National Foundation.
There were 500 Most Valuable Scholar awards this year and 350 Legacy scholarships, for children/grandchildren of Elks awarded by the Elks this year. The top 20 scholars were interviewed for additional funds: two of $30,000, two of $40,000 and two of $50,000.
