Crofton School Chooses Firm For Building Projects

CROFTON, Neb. — A Nebraska construction firm has been selected as project manager for working with the Crofton school buildings’ structural deficiencies and spaces needs.
The school district is looking at three options with estimated costs ranging from $18.5 million to $27.3 million, according to school officials. A bond issue would likely be held during early 2022.
Hausmann Construction of Omaha/Lincoln and Norfolk was chosen Monday night from among three finalists, according to Superintendent Chris Look. A committee consisting of the school board and select community members interviewed the three firms’ representatives.
After the interviews, the committee ranked Hausmann as the top preference, followed by Boyd Jones Construction of Omaha and RaDec Construction of Hartington, Nebraska.
The Crofton school district had received six applications, with three finalists selected and a fourth firm, Klinger of Sioux City, named an alternate. The committee allotted 45 minutes with each firm for a presentation and follow-up questions.
Look commended the three firms who appeared at Monday’s meeting.
“They were all great. The committee scored each firm and selected the one that best fit and aligned with the direction of the potential project,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “From here, we will enter negotiations with Hausmann on fees, conditions, etc. If an agreement is not reached, we will move to the next firm listed.”
The school board will consider whether to remodel or replace the 60-year-old elementary school on its current site or build a new elementary school adjacent to the 30-year-old high school and create a single campus. All of the options include improvements to the high school.
The district operates its elementary school on the south side of town, across from St. Rose School, and its high school along Highway 121 in the northwest corner of the Knox County community.
The school board consists of President Larry Potts, Vice President Lisa Van Heek, Secretary Travis Poppe and members Craig Marsh, Roger Lange and Michael Janssen.
In making its choices, the board has consulted with community members Brett Schmidt, Chris Wortmann, Mike Mauch and Chad Altwine, who hold experience with similar projects.
Earlier this month, the Crofton board held a public meeting that included a presentation followed by a time for audience feedback. A week later, the board chose three finalists for construction manager, looking at experience, location and track record with projects similar to the ones under consideration at the Crofton schools.
In addition, Look has consulted with area superintendents on their building projects, particularly those who have chosen construction of new facilities.
In their research, Crofton school officials have worked with Terri Miller of Architects, Inc., of Sioux Falls. She has advised the district on its facility needs and has provided a breakdown of the construction costs and fees.
The final price tag remains unknown for remodeling the elementary school, Look added. He noted the need for handicapped accessibility, fire code compliance, electrical and plumbing work and implementing a sprinkler system.
A bond issue, if needed, will likely occur after Jan. 1 when LB 2, passed by the Nebraska Legislature, takes effect, Look said. The law affects bond issues and agricultural land valuation.
The board hasn’t set any dates for a special meeting or another public forum, Look said Tuesday. The district will use its website to provide information and updates on the proposed project, he said.
