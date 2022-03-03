Yankton’s Stewart Elementary School will present their annual Spring Concert on Monday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater.
Students in Grades 1-3 will be performing “The Box,” a musical by Mark Burrows. “The Box” is a musical celebration of childhood imagination, which can turn a piece of brown cardboard into a world of possibilities. The students will show you through song how you can turn a box into a pirate ship, a castle, a rocket and more.
The concert will be directed by Mrs. Lori Leader and accompanied by Ms. Lea Ann Schramm. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
