Man Pleads Guilty In Death Of Wagner Child

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was scheduled for a trial next month on four charges. However, he agreed to a deal and pleaded guilty March 28 to one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age.
Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, will be sentenced June 6 in Lake Andes. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Judge Bruce Anderson ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
According to court records, Sharpfish is charged with committing the abuse of or cruelty to a minor, “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than seven years of age.”
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton and Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst are prosecuting the case. Parkston attorney Keith Goehring is serving as court-appointed defense counsel.
In return for Sharpfish’s guilty plea, the state dropped a second count of the abuse/cruelty charge and two drug charges against him.
Sharpfish will be sentenced at the same hearing as Calarina Drapeaux, 27, the toddler’s mother. Drapeaux was charged in connection with her son’s death.
As part of a deal, she pleaded guilty Monday to one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age.
In court papers, Special Agent Brian Larson with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided details on his work with the case. The victim is identified with the initials “T.T.”
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. T.T. was found with extensive bruising all over the body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. T.T. was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Larson later arrived at the hospital, where he viewed the boy’s body. The agent noted extensive bruises, with two large bruises similar in shape and size to hand markings. In addition, Larson noted T.T.’s bruises apparently from blunt trauma. The boy’s scars on his arms and legs apparently came from old injuries, while he had a small cut on the inside of his right foot that appeared to be fresh.
During the autopsy, an X-ray examination of T.T. revealed one healing rib fracture and an apparent recent rib fracture. Larson said he considered those injuries both fresh and older wounds.
T.T.’s injuries covered the majority of his body and would have been observable outside the boy’s clothing, Larson said. The child often ran around in only a diaper, according to Drapeaux.
All of T.T’s injuries observed and seen during the X-ray examination are consistent with child abuse, Larson said. The agent spoke with Drapeaux, who said she lived at the residence with Sharpfish and her four children, including the deceased boy.
Sharpfish had been residing with her and the four children since October.
Sharpfish stated he assisted with clothing the child and changing the boy’s diaper as needed, but not often. He claimed he was there to cook for the children and take them to school, and he was the one with a job providing for the family.
Sharpfish said he was aware of the three older children fighting or wrestling with T.T., claiming they fought all the time. However, he did nothing to stop any harm to T.T. or to stop the other children fighting with him.
Using a search warrant, agents found the residence with poor living conditions, no heater running at the time and the home’s temperature at 47 degrees. The residence was infested with insects, and Sharpfish confirmed one of the children slept in an enclosed front porch.
Agents found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Larson identified a rolled-up dollar bill with powdery substance inside it as a way to ingest illegal narcotics.
The search also located a small plastic bag of a green leafy substance and glass pipes apparently used to consume concentrated marijuana wax. Also, a piece of paper contained a residue amount of suspected marijuana wax.
Sharpfish smoked marijuana in the house and took medications not prescribed to him, Drapeaux said, but she did not elaborate how these medications were ingested.
Drapeaux admitted they had issues with mice in the residence. Agents located feces in the bedroom where the victim and two other children stayed.
During a forensic interview, one child from the residence said T.T’s bruises came from the “dad” (the term used in court papers) punching him. In addition, Sharpfish hurt T.T. by hitting him, grabbing him by the leg and pulling him when he wouldn’t stop crying, another child said.
According to Larson, the children’s comments about Sharpfish were consistent with the victim’s observed injuries at the hospital.
In a separate interview with authorities, Drapeaux said she and Sharpfish would leave the children home alone for several hours at a time.
Drapeaux said part of the reason she and Sharpfish went to Sioux Falls Feb. 22 was to obtain drugs and that she used morphine that day. She also accompanied other individuals in Sioux Falls attempting to buy marijuana and medications not prescribed for her.
Also, Drapeaux said she has used morphine and hydrocodone at her residence in the past. She does not have a prescription for the pills, and she and Sharpfish get the drugs from friends and family members, an agent said.
