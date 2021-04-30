The Lewis & Clark Marina boat ramp located 5 miles west of Yankton will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 3-15 for the installation of new marina docks to accommodate more boat slips.
The Midway and Gavins ramps located in the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area campground will be available for use during this period.
