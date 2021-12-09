PIERRE — The South Dakota Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) will hold its sixth meeting of the 2021 interim on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Government Operations and Audit Committee is chaired by Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) with vice chair Rep. Randy Gross (R-Elkton). Members will hear testimony from the former Director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program; receive the annual report of the Obligation Recovery Center from the Bureau of Administration; and get an overview of the GOAC Blue Book of Other Funds for fiscal year 2021.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/223824.pdf. The meeting is open to the public.
