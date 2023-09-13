Nebraska State Poet Rocks MMU Audience
Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, discussed the art of poetry writing and read some of his works during a Great Plains Writer’s Tour program Wednesday at Mount Marty University.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, may have surprised a few students and attendees at Wednesday’s Great Plains Writers Series at Mount Marty University when he started reading odes to ‘80s rock music.

It was actually a nod to Blondie’s “Rapture” and the way it made Mason just want to move and dance, but as the poem progresses, it’s really just the poet, now in his 40s, sitting at a Chipotle restaurant with his daughter hearing the music overhead. It ends with…

