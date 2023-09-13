Nebraska State Poet Rocks MMU Audience

Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, may have surprised a few students and attendees at Wednesday’s Great Plains Writers Series at Mount Marty University when he started reading odes to ‘80s rock music.
It was actually a nod to Blondie’s “Rapture” and the way it made Mason just want to move and dance, but as the poem progresses, it’s really just the poet, now in his 40s, sitting at a Chipotle restaurant with his daughter hearing the music overhead. It ends with…
could carpe all the damn diem you dare, and
in this chain-burrito experience,
in this age of greying hair, this
holds you tight to your chair,
It was a beautiful mixture of nostalgia and the wistful reality of aging.
A crowd of about 65 students and visitors attended the reading and there was a little bit of electricity in the room as Mason began reading his non-typical and humorous poems ranging in topics from 1980s rock, to Disneyland, from babies to cows - yes, cows.
In between some of the readings, Mason would answer questions from the audience with the most common refrain being “what defines poetry?”
“My poems aren’t typical,” he joked. “I honestly wondered if it was more of stand-up comedy with literary influences.
“People, I think, tend to be a bit intimidated by poetry,” he said. “They have a preconceived notion about what it is, and I think we get it stuck in our heads about what it should be. My advice is always to write poetry the way you wish poetry was.”
That could be as simple as a song.
“Poetry is ultimately about translating emotion into words,” Mason continued. “That isn’t always that easy. Poetry was originally to tell stories and narratives. Think of the lyrics in the songs you listen to. That’s poetry, too.”
When asked about how often he writes, Mason said he still holds true to the first creative poetry class he took in college and starts a new poem every Monday night. He said he typically writes 70-80 poems a year.
Jim Reece, English professor at MMU and director of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour, explained the importance of bringing various authors from around the country to speak to the students.
“This is an important part of our curriculum,” he said. “I think it’s vital for these students to hear a diversity of voices. Matt is the only poet we are having this year, but we will also have fiction and non-fiction writers scheduled.”
When speaking with the Press & Dakotan after the event, Mason mentioned the importance of his upbringing as an influence on his career.
“I had seven brothers and sisters and there was music playing all the time — some great music,” he said. “My parents were also very supportive of the arts.”
Mason travels around the country and world reading his poetry and holding workshops. He said he is hoping to visit all 93 Nebraska counties. He has also conducted poetry workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal and Belarus.
His newest book is called “Rock Stars.” Mason also is working on a couple other manuscripts. One will focus on pandemic and political poems and the second will be about travel.
Here are the other guests scheduled to speak at the Great Plains Writers’ Series at Mount Marty University.
• John Price: A Talk on Creativity and Humor; Monday, Sept. 25; 12-12:50 p.m.; Marian Auditorium
• Kent Myers: Writer-in-Residence – Two Craft Talks; Monday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday Oct. 18; 12-12:50 p.m.; Marian Auditorium
• Patrick Hicks: “Ravensbruck: Writing and Researching in a Concentration Camp”; Wednesday, Oct. 25; 7-8 p.m.; SLC 107, Mount Marty University
