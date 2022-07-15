PIERRE — The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans will hold its second meeting of the 2022 Interim on Wednesday, July 20, at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting will be held in Classroom 133 of the Jewett Regional Science Center, Northern State University, in Aberdeen.
The Study Committee on Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans is chaired by Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls) with vice chair Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown). The committee will hear testimony from county officials and law enforcement representing Brown, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, McPherson and Walworth counties.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/237417.pdf.
