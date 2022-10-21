Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) reminds the public of the importance of having a 911 address sign posted out in front of your home or business.

If you have a fire, a medical emergency or an intruder in your home or business, time is of the essence. This can be life or death, loss of your home or business if emergency services cannot find your location. The county reminds everyone that you need to have a 911 address sign for your rural dwelling and/or places of business that are on all public and private roads and streets shall be assigned. The signs need to be plainly marked at the end of the driveway.

