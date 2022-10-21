Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) reminds the public of the importance of having a 911 address sign posted out in front of your home or business.
If you have a fire, a medical emergency or an intruder in your home or business, time is of the essence. This can be life or death, loss of your home or business if emergency services cannot find your location. The county reminds everyone that you need to have a 911 address sign for your rural dwelling and/or places of business that are on all public and private roads and streets shall be assigned. The signs need to be plainly marked at the end of the driveway.
YCOEM knows there are a lot of signs that are put on the structure themselves. However, if it is dark outside, can you read the house address from the road? This becomes an issue for emergency service personnel because they cannot see the numbers in the dark. In towns and cities, it’s allowed because they have streetlights to illuminate the area where you are able to see the signs. In the country, emergency crews do not have that luxury.
You are asked to install your sign in your yard. To receive a sign, you will need to go to the county’s website and fill out an order form. The cost is $35. This includes a post, address sign and the bolts to mount it. There are instructions in the bag to help you. For ordering a sign, follow this link: http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/planning-zoning and click on the E911 Address Request. Fill out your information, and a sign should arrive in about 7-10 working days. You will be notified by email when your sign is ready for pickup at the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
If you have any questions, contact the Yankton Planning & Zoning office at 605-260-4400 ext. 9 or call the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
