100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 5, 1922
• Extensive repairs are in progress at the Masonic Temple, including the construction of two new fire escapes from the upper floors. One is at the rear or west of the building, and one over the entrance at the north.
• There are a number of idle men around Yankton at this time, some of them fellows who are really in need of work. The halting of operations at the bridge site has thrown a number of men out of work. Resumption of work there as soon as river conditions permit, and the beginning of ice harvest, are expected to give employment for some who are most needy.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 5, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 5, 1972
• Fourteen northeast Nebraska women have jobs that daily take them to river towns and reservations, farm communities and cities, into modest kitchens in plain houses. They go to teach nutrition. The women are nutrition aides with the University of Nebraska’s Cooperative Extension Service in Cedar, Dakota, Madison and Thurston counties.
• The world’s oceans may be dead by the end of this century, predicts Prof. Jacques Piccard. The Baltic, Adriatic and Mediterranean would be the first to go. Piccard said that eight million tons of oil pouring into the oceans every year and other pollutants were killing off plankton.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 5, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.