Accidents
• A report was received at 3:48 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:34 p.m. Sunday of an injury-accident at the intersection of 448th Ave. and 299th St.
• A report was received at 6:27 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:02 p.m. Friday of an accident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:31 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 8:03 p.m. Saturday of an accident on 15th St.
