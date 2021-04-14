Peace Church (PCUSA), Yankton, will be closing their congregation. The Presbyterian congregation which built the current building in 1994 and was chartered in 2005 has sold its property and will be ending their congregation later this spring.
There will be a closing worship service on Sunday April 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
