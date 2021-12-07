Mount Marty University invites the community to celebrate the sounds of the Christmas season at the 39th annual Vespers Concert to take place on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Two performances will be held, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m., at Bishop Marty Chapel.
Featuring the talents of the Mount Marty Choir under the direction of Brandon Connell, Vespers includes Scripture reading and prayer in addition to hymns and carols.
A new addition this year will be a performance prior to Vespers from the Mount Marty University band directed by Todd Carr. The band will perform traditional Vespers music starting at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The performance is free and open to the public. No ticket will be required for entry. To encourage the health and safety of our community, attendees are asked to wear masks. Mount Marty University thanks the Yankton Benedictines of Sacred Heart Monastery for sponsoring this event.
This event will be recorded and televised by South Dakota Public Broadcasting at 9 p.m. CST on Christmas Eve and at 2 p.m. CST on Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.