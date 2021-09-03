The public is invited to join the Yankton Area Right to Life monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:15 p.m. at the Benedict Catholic Church dining hall.
The guest speaker will be Rachel Jones, founder and executive director of ZoeCare in Yankton. She will discuss how ZoeCare got started, services they offer and future goals. ZoeCare is South Dakota’s newest Pregnancy Help Center.
For more information, contact Tanya at 605-660-3780.
