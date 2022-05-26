An important service has returned to Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.
After a few years with limited general aviation mechanic services on site, Roger Wilco Aviation Services, LLC, launched operations at the airport April 12 — and this may only be the beginning.
Owner/CEO and Utica native John Halsted has been no stranger to Yankton’s airport.
“I personally got interested in aviation … when I was about 2 or 3 years old,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I liked airplanes, and my dad would bring me to the Yankton airport every Saturday or Sunday and we would look inside the airplanes, and I was mesmerized by them.”
He said that his interest only grew from there.
“(My dad) knew that I liked aviation and, when I turned 15 years old, he purchased a discovery flight for me at Falcon Aviation,” he said. “I did the discovery flight on Dec. 29 — I believe — 1986. It was a very windy day, very bumpy, the instructor was reluctant to take me up in the air, but I ended up loving it.”
Halsted went on to take flying lessons with Falcon Aviation, as well as working for them fueling aircraft and helping with the maintenance shop before eventually flying charter flights for them.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 1997, Halsted took a job as a pilot for Mesaba Airlines, a position he held until 2014 when he took on his current role as a pilot with Delta Air Lines.
Halsted said he never lost sight of Yankton.
“The business has always been something I wanted to do as a result of working at Falcon Aviation,” he said. “I noticed there was a need for a mechanic. The city published a request for proposal to the general public, and I answered that request. I got the acceptance from the city for the business.”
According to airport supervisor Mike Roinstad, Becker Aviation of Hartington, Nebraska, was the previous full-time mechanic service at the airport before departing in 2019, leaving the airport with limited services.
“One of their former employees started doing part-time maintenance — half a day part-time and on emergency situations only,” Roinstad told the Press & Dakotan. “Just recently, we came to the conclusion that he wants to be done with that, and that’s when we did the next request for proposal. That’s when John Halsted put in his request.”
Halsted said Roger Wilco Aviation Services is hitting the ground running with what it can offer.
“I’ve got one full-time mechanic that has inspection authority (IA), and that’s important — the IA is what the city wanted,” he said. “He’s allowed to certify airplanes for annual inspection. Then I have two assistant workers. They’re part-time and they help with working on the airplanes and doing small things that are needed to be done around the shop.”
He said the business offers several maintenance options.
“The business is strictly maintenance right now,” he said. “It’s to inspect aircraft and certify them for annual inspections. … We do light general aviation aircraft — single-engine piston and twin-engine piston — and we also do repairs on aircraft, engine replacements, we can do flight control replacements and lots of different repairs that somebody might need for their airplane.”
The business operates Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with after-hours and remote services available.
To find similar full-time mechanic services for general aviation prior to Roger Wilco opening in Yankton, Halsted said pilots would have to go to Sioux Falls; Sioux City; Hartington, Nebraska; Winner; or Mitchell. Speaking before the Yankton City Commission last month, Halsted noted that full-time aircraft mechanics are increasingly in short supply at general aviation airports.
“You hear about the pilot shortage in the news with United, American and Delta,” he said. “It’s very real, but mechanics are even harder to find because the pay hasn’t been (great). It’s starting to catch up, but it’s a two-year commitment at a tech school, minimum, and then there’s lots of training on top of that, so it’s very hard to find a good mechanic you can count on. I believe I found what I need for the operation.”
He added that some cities have gone to great lengths to bring in mechanic services.
“Winner, South Dakota, has one, but to get Winner to work, they actually bought the mechanic a house,” he said.
But Halsted said the goals for Roger Wilco go beyond mechanic services.
“The future vision would be to have my own hangar,” he said. “Right now, I rent from the city. (We want) our own hangar on the northwest side of the field under the new development area and have the capability to work on six to eight aircraft at a time with three to four A&P (airframe and/or power plant) mechanics.”
Additional goals include being able to offer aircraft rentals and pilot instruction.
He added that he’s happy to be able to contribute to the airport that’s been a part of his life for so many years.
“Yankton Airport is important to me because it’s where I started,” he said. “I actually grew up in Utica, South Dakota, but I spent most of my childhood in the Yankton Airport. Keeping that going — and maybe rejuvenating some aviation in the area — is very important, and I feel proud of that. If we can do that and be successful, that would be great.”
