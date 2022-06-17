3 Pit Bulls Recovered From Freeman Attack

FREEMAN — Authorities have taken possession of three of the four pit bulls that attacked a Freeman woman earlier this week.
Because of an anonymous tip, three of the dogs were located in Yankton, Police Chief Scott Brewer told the Freeman Courier. The dogs will remain in possession of law enforcement until Schild appears in court.
Dawson Schild, 33, of Freeman owns the dogs and faces both criminal and civil complaints. He makes his first court appearance June 27 in magistrate court at the Hutchinson County courthouse in Olivet.
The victim, 56-year-old Aleta Starner, was bitten 17 times and received 63 different injuries, according to court records. She was treated at the Freeman hospital’s emergency room, requiring about nine different sutures to close her deeper wounds.
On its Facebook site, the City of Freeman announced discovery of the dogs, who were considered a public safety nuisance.
“The Freeman Police Department has confirmed that three of the four pit bulls involved in an attack earlier this week have been located and are in the possession of authorities,” the post said.
“Resolving this situation and ensuring safety is their highest priority. The latest details will continue to be made available online by the Courier (weekly newspaper) at FreemanSD.com.”
In court papers, Freeman police officer Jonathan Slevin alleges the four dogs were running at large early Monday morning when they mobbed Starner and mauled her.
Schild faces allegations that he fled Freeman with the dogs after that attack.
Starner was taken to the Freeman hospital, where Slevin observed “she was covered in bites and lacerations from head to toe.”
Schild has been served his warrant papers on local charges and is out on bond, Brewer told the Courier. The defendant faces four counts of keeping and maintaining vicious animals, four counts of dogs running at large and a charge of disturbing the peace.
An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set for Schild.
In addition, the Hutchinson County state’s attorney has charged Schild with one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.
The City of Freeman has sought an impoundment warrant to observe the four dogs and later have them destroyed. In addition, the city is seeking recovery of costs associated with locating, housing and caring for the dogs.
At the hospital, Starner told the officer she was on her morning walk and was passing the community center “when she was attacked from behind by four different dogs all at once.” The woman said she attempted to run away, and a passing motorist scared off the dogs.
After leaving the hospital, Slevin went to the local veterinarian and gathered rabies vaccination records to help identify the dogs and ensure they were properly vaccinated.
After the incident, Slevin said he declared the dogs “vicious and extremely dangerous animals” and provided a notice to Schild and his mother, Denise Schild, who owns the property at 309 W. Wipf Street, where the dogs are kept.
Slevin said, when he requested that Dawson Schild turn his dogs over for impounding, the defendant refused.
“He, or someone else under his authority, subsequently fled Freeman, with the dogs in tow,” the police officer alleged.
Slevin recommended an arrest warrant be issued for Schild and that he be charged with simple assault. The police officer also requested a warrant to confiscate the animals.
Schild is the owner of the four animals identified in court papers as follows:
• a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a 1½-year-old intact female;
• a pit bull/lab cross (brindle color), a neutered male 1½ years old;
• a black male intact pit bull or mix, approximately 3 years old;
• a fourth terrier, probably a puppy, charcoal gray in color.
The descriptions note each dog has its rabies tag.
In his report, Slevin said he was notified at 6:25 a.m. June 13 about a group of aggressive dogs. The caller said the dogs were in his yard, and he was scared for the safety of his own animals.
Ten minutes later, Slevin heard an emergency broadcast over the radio about an active dog attack at 224 S. Wipf Street, the local community center. As he approached the location, Slevin drew and prepared his service weapon for his own safety and others in the event the attacking animals were still at-large when he arrived.
A group of individuals flagged down the officer for assistance, with someone pointing to the Wipf Street site as the location where the dogs went.
Upon meeting Schild, the police officer asked where the animals were located. Schild said the dogs were secure in the house.
“I told Dawson I would need to seize the animals immediately, and he told me that was not going to happen,” Slevin said. “I told Dawson, if he did not want to hand over the dogs, I would be back with citations for the incident, and (I) turned around to speak with the witnesses.”
Slevin spoke to witnesses and took multiple photos of the blood trail from the attack. He called the Hutchinson County sheriff’s office for backup and to determine his authority with the dogs. He also contacted the Freeman city attorney for guidance.
The police officer returned to speak with Schild to see if he would willingly hand over the animals peacefully.
“I told him he was harboring vicious animals, and I would be seizing them by force, if necessary,” the officer said. “Dawson again refused to hand over his animals peacefully, and I returned to my vehicle to wait for backup.”
In the meantime, the city attorney informed Slevin he had the authority to seize the animals by any means necessary. While waiting, Slevin noted a man exit the house, get in Schild’s vehicle and leave the area.
Hutchinson County Deputy Sheriff Maurice Waltner arrived, and the two officers approached the Schild house to seize the dogs. Denise Schild answered the door and said her son had taken the dogs and left out the back door.
Waltner and Slevin conducted a brief search of the city but were unable to locate Schild or the dogs. Slevin called off the search and went to the Freeman hospital to speak with the victim.
The Press & Dakotan sought more information from Brewer, who was not immediately available for comment.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.