Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Mark Holzbauer, 61, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Matthew Grage, 19, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Jamil Timms, 21, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on warrants for failure to appear, accessory to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and violation of the terms and conditions of bond.
• Clarence Rinker, 38, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic) and on a warrant for breach of conditions (disobeying the judicial process, use or possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender).
• Harold Critchfield Jr., 74, Tyndall, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.
