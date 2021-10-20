South Dakota saw its first increase in active COVID-19 cases in almost three weeks in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Active cases rose by 44 to 5,723, the first rise since Sept. 28. Since that time, active cases in the state have fallen 24.6%.
The state recorded 466 new infections Wednesday, along with two new COVID-related deaths that raised the state toll to 2,205. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active hospitalizations in the state rose by five to 200, with 20 new hospitalizations reported.
According to the DOH portal, the state’s seven-day test positivity rate fell to 12.9%, the first time it’s been below 13% since Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, Yankton, Clay and Union counties once again saw double-digit rises in new cases.
Yankton County added 11 new infections, with 17 recoveries reported to lower the number of active cases to 139. One new hospitalization was reported, the third in the last two days.
Clay County recorded 11 new positive tests and four new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 62, the highest total this month.
Union County posted 17 new cases, the sixth time in the last seven reporting days it has hit double figures. Active cases rose to 117, the highest number since Jan. 23.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +7; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; and Turner County, +5.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal reported seven active cases (4 students, 3 staff), up one from Tuesday. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (+3), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.