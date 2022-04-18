City Wastewater Project Gets Funds

The City of Yankton’s list of water-related infrastructure projects just got a big boost.
Last week, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the city was the recipient of a total of $57,402,000 in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to go toward three projects servicing the water and wastewater systems in the city.
Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan Monday that the centerpiece of these projects is the retrofitting of the city’s aging wastewater plant that has been discussed at great length the last couple of years.
“That consists of the replacement of a lot of the equipment at the existing facility,” he said. “We’ve had some discussion about that over the last year on whether to retrofit our existing facility or to move to another location. Based on the cost and the amount of grant funds we could get towards this project, we couldn’t get towards a relocation.”
According to last Wednesday’s press release, the project received $42 million in total, including a $23,318,450 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, a $16,681,550 ARPA grant and a $2 million Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant.
“The improvements include a new grit removal system with grit chambers, washers and classifiers; new UV equipment; installation of a mixing system; and other structural repairs and electrical improvements,” the release said.
Goodmanson said that, while the estimate for the retrofitting project is around $42 million, a volatile market could force the city to pay additional money on top of the grants.
“We’ve still got to design the project, so we’re at least a year out before bidding the project,” he said. “The plan right now is for the $42 million to cover the project, but with the market fluctuations and the way we’ve seen some bids come in lately, there’s always that concern that things may come in a little higher than what we expected.”
While the wastewater plant’s retrofitting is the largest of the three projects, the city will have other substantial projects in this field.
“We also have a water distribution project … that consists of approximately 22 different segments of water main reconstruction,” Goodmanson said. “It’s also a water meter replacement project. That project will consist of going in and replacing roughly 75% of our meters that are getting close to that 10-year life cycle. We’ll also be doing a lead service line check at that time to inventory all of the lead service lines in town.”
The city was approved for a $8,202,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for this project.
The third project, granted a $7,200,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, will improve wastewater collection by replacing and extending sewer lines to undeveloped areas.
Goodmanson said the other two items will be bid out as smaller projects over the coming year.
He said that the amount of money being distributed for these projects — not just in Yankton, but across the country — is a rarity.
“We haven’t seen this level of funding in the water and wastewater industry probably since the 1970s as part of the Clean Water Act,” he said. “We’re very fortunate for the funding to be available at this time and we’re doing our best to take advantage of that funding.”
In addition to Yankton, the DANR announced that funds for a number of water and wastewater projects throughout the region have been approved for other area communities, including Alcester, Beresford, Gayville, Irene, Lesterville, Mission Hill, Parker, Parkston, Springfield, Tyndall, Pickstown, Platte and Wagner.
