VERMILLION — The National Music Museum’s NMM Live! concert series will feature two concerts showcasing traditional music this month. Both performances will be held on Fridays at noon in the National Music Museum’s Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall in Vermillion. Admission is free.
On Friday, May 6, Dwight Lamb (button accordion), Bill Peterson (fiddle) and John Everist (guitar) will perform Danish melodies and American-style fiddle tunes.
The second performance of the month will be on Friday, May 20, with traditional Klezmer music performed by the NMM’s own Dr. Deborah Check Reeves (clarinet) and her brother, Dr. John D. Check (piano).
Following the May 20 performance, guests are welcome to attend an open house event at the museum from 1-4 p.m. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions and walk guests through the facilities, providing insight and information on the ongoing exhibition renovations in the NMM’s original Carnegie building.
