The Veteran Service Officer will be out of the office the week of Sept. 18-23. Cody Mangold the Veteran Service Officer will be at a National Service Officers training during this time. All phone calls and emails will be monitored.
The Service Officer will also be out the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2022. Normal hours will resume on Sept. 27, 2022.
