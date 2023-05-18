Death Penalty Dispute Could Go To The South Dakota Supreme Court

Amir Beaudion Jr., 19, appears in court on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Canton, S.D. Beaudion was charged on Monday with first degree murder in the death of Pasqalina Esen Badi.

 Abigail Dollins / Argus Leader

Prosecutors in Lincoln County want the state Supreme Court to decide if it’s constitutional to seek the death penalty for a man defense attorneys say is intellectually disabled.

Second Circuit Presiding Judge Robin Houwman ruled in late April that the state’s standards for intellectual disability do not comport closely enough with medical standards to pass constitutional muster.

