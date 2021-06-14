LINCOLN, Neb. — Get ready to get downright dirty at the second annual International Mud Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 at Ponca State Park in northeast Nebraska.
Participate in the mud obstacle course, mud slide and mud play area; paint with mud; make pollinator mud balls — and, of course, make a mud pie.
Temporary wash stations will be setup for quick cleanup before heading home or back to a campsite.
International Mud Day is celebrated around the world each year in June in an effort celebrate nature, get outside — and get really muddy.
The theme for the Ponca event is “The Mud Washes Off, but the Memories Remain.”
For more information, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
