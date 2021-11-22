Calling all bakers and pie fanatics: The Women’s Ministry Team is hosting Discovery Church’s first Pie Contest to benefit Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, to be held Thursday, Dec. 2. The church will be doing this in conjunction with The Holiday Festival of Lights.
Come to Discovery to warm up with free hot chocolate and cappuccino, vote for your favorite pie, place a bid to take one of those delicious pies home, and then step outside to watch the parade.
You can enter a pie in one OR both categories: Best Tasting or Best Looking. There will be a small entry fee per pie. You can drop your pie off at Discovery Church any time between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Best Tasting pie will be judged by a group of judges from Discovery and the Best Looking Pie will be judged by the community before the Festival of Lights.
