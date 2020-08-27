The man accused of murdering a Yankton woman almost a year ago will not see his bond reduced.
De’Von Taye Lopez, who is accused of killing Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, of Yankton, appeared before First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Thursday afternoon with a request for a reduction in his $1 million, cash-only bond.
Lopez was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
Defense Attorney Chris Nipe stated that Lopez would not be a flight risk, would submit to wearing a GPS monitor and that Lopez had no prior felony convictions.
A daughter of Schock’s also spoke to the court about her opposition to a reduced bond and what impact the death of her mother has had.
“I do not think he is a good fit to be roaming around Yankton County, or any other county,” she said.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery raised concerns that Lopez may be a flight risk, citing a previous warranted arrest for Failure to Appear in Hughes County. She also said there are fears he may use the opportunity to contact potential witnesses and even members of Schock’s family.
Gering noted that the last couple of murder cases she had overseen in Yankton County both had similar or even higher bonds levied against the defendant.
Citing her own concerns about the aforementioned failure to appear warrant arrest, Lopez’s lack of a job to tie him to the area and a separate pending grand theft charge against him, Gering denied the request for a bond reduction.
Gering also set Thursday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. as the next hearing.
Last Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located on Vote St. in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
The death was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
An autopsy was conducted in Sioux Falls. According to the affidavit of probable cause for warrantless arrest filed in the earlier case, the autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. The affidavit states that, on Sept. 13, the South Dakota Forensic Crime Lab (SDFCL) reported a minor DNA profile was recovered from tissue or blood located in the fingernail clippings/scrapings. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
