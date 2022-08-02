The Center recently received a grant from Pet Smart Charities through the Meals on Wheels Association of America. The Center is partnered with Animal Health Clinic to offer low-income seniors with FREE preventative care for their pets.
Services that are available are: exams, vaccinations, flea/tick products, heartworm products, nail trimming and dental care. Due to restrictions with the grant money, these services are only available to pet owners who are over age 60 and below income guidelines.
