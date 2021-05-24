A beloved community kick-off-to-summer tradition, the first Yankton Area Summer Band Concert and Kids Art Fest are scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening, June 1, at Riverside Park in Yankton.
Yankton Area Arts will be hosting the 29th annual Kids Art Fest from 5-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park inside the picnic shelter next to the ball field. Challenging, creative, art-related projects offered by a dozen local organizations will be available and free to elementary-age children.
The first Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) concert will follow at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheatre. The all-volunteer band will present six concerts this summer on June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6 and boasts an average annual membership of 70-100 musicians ranging from students to professionals from Yankton and the surrounding communities. Rehearsal begins at 6:30 p.m. for all volunteer musicians (high school or older) interested. The YASB is managed by local band teacher and long-time YASB member Gwen Wenisch.
Following the YASB Concerts, Yankton Area Arts will continue its summer concert series with five pops concerts also at Riverside Amphitheatre. Celebrating with Yankton on the Fourth of July will be the Hegg Brothers followed by Mike and Jay on July 13, the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble on July 20, students from Yankton High School’s 2020 spring production of “Xanadu! The Musical” on July 27. Completing the season will be Mogen’s Heroes on Aug. 3.
All concerts are free to the public with support from the City of Yankton and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department.
If there is inclement weather, any YASB concerts will be cancelled. Pops concerts rain location will be announced at a later date. For late changes due to weather, tune to local radio stations and follow Yankton Area Arts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.
