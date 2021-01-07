A Helping Hand

Those who helped make the Huether Family Aquatics Center possible have long sought to make sure all who want to enjoy the facility can afford to do so.
On Thursday, that effort was given a major boost.
During a virtual press conference, Yankton native and former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether announced a $10,000 donation to the Guppy Grant, a venture with the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton to help make pool passes more affordable to those who need the help.
During the conference, Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson said season passes for the coming facility have proven popular.
“Sales of passes for the new facility started in November,” Larson said. “Through January 4, we have sold 337 individual passes to the facility. We’re excited about that.”
He added that talk of helping those in need to get passes started as early as the fundraising stage.
“When Dive In Yankton got this ball rolling, challenged people in the community and everybody stepped up and we did the vote, as there was fundraising going on, Dive In Yankton had a couple of donors that wanted some funds to go towards aquatic center passes — not necessarily building the facility.”
Larson said this started a conversation with Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club.
“(For) the city, being a government entity, figuring out who’s deserving and what they need to show for documentation never feels comfortable for us,” he said. “We have a wonderful organization that has done great things in the community with the Boys & Girls Club. We’ve worked with them in the past and it made sense to reach out to them again.”
He said the club was more than willing to help.
“We were able to have discussions with the Boys & Girls Club and talk through, ‘If we have some funds, if they’re available to families that maybe otherwise don’t have the discretionary family funds to buy passes, can we send them to the Boys & Girls Club and can you help us?’” he said. “They were willing to do it. … They have the ability to identify those with financial concerns and can make those funds available and make sure they’re used appropriately.”
Thus, the Guppy Grant was born.
In September, as he toured the construction site of the aquatics facility that bears his family name, Huether issued a challenge to the City of Yankton: to make sure that the pool is accessible to everyone, regardless of financial status.
“In our family, we didn’t have the ability to enjoy some of the things other kids our age did just because we didn’t have any dang money,” Huether said during Thursday’s press conference. “I want to do whatever I can to make sure that, when we open up this grand facility, if folks want to go without the ability to pay, that we help provide that.”
Speaking with city officials, Huether said they came up with a couple of options to help raise funds for the Guppy Grant:
• A $10,000 donation from the Mike, Cindy and Kylie Huether Family Foundation.
• Auctioning the first uses of amenities.
“We’ve written a $10,000 check to get this thing kicked off,” Huether said. “The goal is to now get other entities to help raise another $10,000 and then another $10,000. Let’s match this over and over again so that we can make sure that — young or old, rich or poor, black or white — if they want to enjoy this brand-new, incredible facility … let’s make sure that everybody can do it. This is just a first step in making sure that happens.”
Details of the auction will be released at a later date.
Huether said the success of the program and the foundation’s donation will be measured in others having some skin in the game.
“I truly don’t want this to be about the Huether Family Foundation and our gift,” he said. “To me, this $10,000 gift is not going to be a success unless we make it matched — not only once, but maybe twice or three times or four times. That’s when we’ll truly have success.”
But Larson said that it’s not just children that will benefit from the grant.
“We’re going to work with The Center and we will have some grant funds available for the active generation,” he said. “We understand that once people are out of the working world, sometimes discretionary funds tighten up and change. We know that the active generation wants to continue working out, wants to keep working on balance, wants to keep moving so there may be some of those that are regular attendees at The Center that will utilize this facility if they have some funds available to help them pay for a pass.”
Koty Frick of the Boys & Girls Club said the Guppy Grant will be great for the kids.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of swimming opportunities last summer, but the summer prior to that, we’d announce all of the pool kids to come to the gym and get them lined up,” Frick said. “There were a lot of kids that weren’t able to do that. I see that first and foremost, and I’d see the kids that are sad that they don’t get to go to the swimming pool. We’re going to have a lot less of that this year thanks to you and your family.”
Larson said that Thursday’s announcement was a win for the community.
“The Huether Family Aquatics Center will bring joy and smiles to the community in the seasons ahead,” he said. “This process that we’re going through today is just one more step on the way to accomplishing the city’s mission of providing exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.