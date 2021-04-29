For many, National Travel & Tourism Week — set for May 2-8 — may sound more like one of the increasing number of recognized weeks and days they either never heard of or overlook.
But for the Yankton area, it’s a time for officials to take stock of how important this industry has been, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Jay Gravholt told the Press & Dakotan that the group is marking the occasion next week.
“We are highlighting a few of our members in a social media campaign that will be starting Sunday asking some of our local members that are (involved with) tourism what they’re looking forward to most this year,” he said. “The common theme that I’ve heard is that they’re just really excited to see old friends again that they didn’t see last year.”
He said tourism generally remained strong last year in the area.
“Tourism in South Dakota was down about 13%, but in Yankton it was actually up last year,” he said. “We’re hoping that that trend will continue and don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t.”
Gravholt said this trend will be helped along by the fact that many activities that had to be canceled in 2020 will be returning this summer.”
“Market at the Meridian starts Saturday,” he said. “Ribfest is in June, Czech Days is June 18-20, July 4 is going to be a weekend full of events and I know the city is going to be doing some things with that. The old tractor parade will be July 9-10, Rock ‘N’ Rumble is going on. There’s Riverboat Days and there’s two big archery tournaments: There’s one in July — the NFAA National Roundup — and Sept. 19-26 is the World Archery Congress and championships.”
He said that the return of so many events is going to play a huge role in the area’s recovery from the pandemic.
“Any time you bring more people to town, that brings more opportunities for businesses to see more traffic at their locations,” he said. “’The more people, the better’ is the way I’m looking at it right now. Last year, we probably wouldn’t have said that just because of safety reasons, but this year, we’re hoping things start getting back to normal.”
According to Gravholt, many businesses and entities, such as the Chamber of Commerce, that benefit from tourism are working harder than ever to get the word out that they’re open.
“A lot of them are doing a little extra advertising,” he said. “They’re doing a little advertising, as are we. We’re doing some advertising north to Sioux Falls and down to Omaha and over into Northwest Iowa. We target that (area), especially with social media advertising just trying to get people to think, ‘Hey, here’s Yankton. We’re not that far away. They’re a great destination. They have tons of opportunities and things happening.”
While Gravholt has only been in his position for a short time, he said he’s already taking steps to learn what the greater tourism community needs.
“One thing I’m trying to do is talk with a lot of different business owners and a lot of people in different sections of our tourism economy to get their ideas,” he said. “I’ve met with some of the historical society folks already. I’ve met with a lot of businesses just doing this Tourism Week campaign just getting their ideas.”
For more information on upcoming events, visit the Chamber’s website at yanktonsd.com.
