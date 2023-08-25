Wagner Woman Sentenced In Baby’s Death
BCFC - stock.adobe.com

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for her infant son’s death has been sentenced to four years probation in federal court.

Chelsea Andersh, 29, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of South Dakota.

