Wagner Woman Sentenced In Baby’s Death

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for her infant son’s death has been sentenced to four years probation in federal court.
Chelsea Andersh, 29, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of South Dakota.
She faced the charge for ingesting drugs and then causing the death of her 5-month-old son, Axel Andersh, by rolling over him in bed and suffocating him.
Andersh could have received eight years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, followed by three years of supervised release.
She entered her plea as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.
Andersh was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022. She pleaded guilty on May 31, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Besides the probation, she was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Court papers indicate the indictment consisted of one count of child abuse and neglect as well as one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Court records provide the facts surrounding the Sept. 11, 2021, incident, which occurred in Wagner.
“Specifically, Andersh used marijuana and methamphetamine during the night and then slept in the same bed with her 5-month-old son, Axel. This resulted in Axel’s death from asphyxia due to smother due to bed sharing with (the) mother,” according to court papers.
At the time, Chelsea Andersh lived in Wagner with her husband and their son, Axel, who had no known medical issues.
The court documents said Chelsea Andersh smoked the meth and marijuana during the overnight hours of Sept. 10-11, 2021. Between 6-7 a.m. the next day, she fed Axel a bottle.
“After Axel finished eating, Andersh put Axel down to sleep in the same bed as Andersh and her husband, even though they had a portable crib for Axel in their home,” the court papers said.
“Axel was next to (Chelsea) Andersh in the bed. At that time, Andersh was still under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana. Later that day, Axel was discovered on his side, his face into Andersh’s body, under her arm. Axel was deceased.”
An autopsy was performed on the infant’s body.
“The pathologist who conducted the autopsy found that the cause of Axel’s death was ‘asphyxia due to smothering due to bed sharing with mother,’” according to court records. “The contributory cause was ‘maternal methamphetamine use.’”
Prosecutors charged that she “unlawfully killed Axel Andersh, without malice in the commission of a lawful act in an unlawful manner which might produce death.”
While not done with malice, Andersh acted “in a grossly negligent manner” and was responsible for her infant’s death, the charges said.
Andersh knew her conduct threatened others and could reasonably foresee the danger of her actions for others, prosecutors said.
This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in federal court as opposed to State court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s news release.
This case was investigated by the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Wagner Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.
