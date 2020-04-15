Added Protection

First responders throughout the country are implementing a number of measures to keep themselves and their patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EMTs in Yankton County are no exception.
According to Ambulance Administrator Steve Hawkins, those added precautions start when a call comes in.
“When a 911 call comes into the Yankton dispatch, they are asking a set of questions,” he said.
The questions range from whether the patient is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath to whether someone in their home has been diagnosed with or is in isolation for COVID-19.
He said that, if there are a number of coronavirus symptoms reported for a call, the EMTs will take a number of extra measures than usual.
“The crew is going to put on personal protective equipment — we call it PPE — and that would be a mask, eye-protection, a gown. There may be different types of gowns — you may see a surgical-type gown on an EMT; you also might see them wearing a jumpsuit cover-all kind of thing. And we’ll go and treat the patient accordingly.”
A patient displaying COVID-19 symptoms will also be given a surgical or procedure mask to help reduce potential exposure further.
For calls that don’t necessarily start off as coronavirus-symptom related such as falls or vehicle accidents, Hawkins said that the responding agencies will still ask questions, if able.
“Even on a motor vehicle accident, (EMTs) — and the fire department and the police department are doing the same — will ask those questions upon contact with a person.”
The evaluation would also be done at a six-foot distance in accordance with CDC guidelines. If the patient affirms these questions, the EMTs will utilize the extra PPE and continue with administering medical care.
Throughout the pandemic, it’s been widely reported that shortages of PPE have cropped up at hospitals across the country.
Hawkins said emergency medical service providers are having the same difficulty, and that could soon affect Yankton County as well.
“Right now, we are holding our own, but as it escalates, we’re going to burn through our PPE pretty quickly and we’re going to need more,” he said. “I’ve submitted some requests to the state for a few more items.”
He speculates that the vast majority of PPE is going to the hot spots in the state first.
Hawkins said it’s important for people to call their health care providers rather than EMS services for further instructions when they are displaying mild symptoms, reserving a call to 911 for only the most severe cases.
“It’s vitally important for individuals to know that if they are truly sick and have a high, high fever or have difficulty breathing, they need to call 911,” he said. “We will come and take care of them. We’re not NOT taking care of people. The health care community wants to make sure we’re taking care of the people appropriately.”
