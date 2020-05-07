Yankton’s Meals on Wheels will be delivering on Monday and Wednesday between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You can order and pick up meals between noon-12:30 p.m.
The Center will remain closed, with free tax service suspended, until further notice.
Seniors over the age of 60 who are homebound can call 665-1055 to make meal reservations. Suggested donation for meal is $3.75.
