VERMILLION — In response to a statewide shortage of qualified teachers, the University of South Dakota School of Education now offers the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education degree at USD-Sioux Falls.

The B.S.Ed. in elementary education prepares students to become K-8 teachers. USD’s program was the first in the state to incorporate a yearlong residency into the four-year program, uniquely preparing students to lead their own classrooms.

