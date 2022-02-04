COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The application window for the inaugural Western Governors’ Leadership Institute will close on Feb. 15. The program was designed by the Board of Directors of Western Governors’ Foundation to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership across the West and promote its future development by hosting a development forum at the Annual Meeting of the Western Governors’ Association.
Every year, the institute will select one young adult and one alternate to represent each Western State and territory at the WGA Annual Meeting and attend a leadership forum with regional leaders. All expenses are paid by the Foundation.
The inaugural leadership forum will be held July 24-25, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The WGA 2022 Annual Meeting will immediately follow on July 26-28. Delegates must be: 1) a permanent resident of a western state whose governor is an active member of WGA, and 2) between the ages of 21 and 25 years old on July 24, 2022.
To view the application and guidelines, visit https://westgov.org/foundation/leadership-institute. All applications should be sent to leadershipapplication@westgov.org by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022. Winners will be announced in May 2022.
For more information, contact athielen@westgov.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact sosen@westgov.org.
