LAKE ANDES — A Wagner man faces a May trial after pleading not guilty to three charges, including felony abuse or cruelty to a minor, in the death of a 2-year-old boy found at a Wagner residence.
Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, entered the pleas during his arraignment this week at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Judge Bruce Anderson has scheduled an April 25 pre-trial conference, at which time the defendant could change any or all of his pleas. The jury trial is scheduled to begin May 16 in Lake Andes.
A Charles Mix County grand jury indicted him on the counts, according to Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton.
Sharpfish is charged with committing the abuse of or cruelty to a minor, “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than 7 years of age,” according to court documents.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In addition, Sharpfish faces two charges for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance. One charge is listed as a Class 5 felony involving wax/oil, while the other is listed as a Class 6 felony involving Pregabolin.
The Class 5 felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The Class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
In his complaint, Cotton alleges the felony abuse or cruelty to a minor was committed during January or February, while the two drug charges were allegedly committed on or about Feb. 16, 2022, all in Charles Mix County.
Parkston attorney Keith Goehring has been named Sharpfish’s court-appointed defense counsel.
Anderson has denied a defense request to reduce Sharpfish’s $15,000 cash bond to a $15,000 surety bond requiring 10% of the amount. The judge noted he had an extensive conversation March 8 with Cotton and Goehring regarding the bond request.
“We discussed Mr. Sharpfish’s background, family, living in Rosebud, criminal and work history as well as some preliminary details as to the state’s case,” the judge said in court records. “Also discussed was the fact that the family had come up with $1,500 (10% of the current bond) to post on his behalf.”
Anderson then explained his reason not to lower bond.
“My primary concern at this time is that the defendant currently poses a flight risk and that these are very serious charges,” the judge said. “Mr. Goehring requested I reduce bond to a 10% surety. This (March 8) phone conversation with counsel was a follow-up to the prior emails on the topic and was not on the record. At this time, the court has decided to not reduce the $15,000 bond previously set in this matter as I find it reasonable.”
Should Sharpfish post the cash bond, he would be required to provide a clean urinalysis (UA) prior to release, twice weekly UA tests, no contact with the victim’s family and standard First Circuit Court bond conditions.
THE ALLEGATIONS
In court papers, Special Agent Brian Larson with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided details on his work with the case. The victim is identified with the initials “T.T.”
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Calarina Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. T.T. was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. T.T. was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Larson later arrived at the hospital, where he viewed the boy’s body. The agent noted extensive bruises, with two large bruises similar in shape and size to hand markings. In addition, Larson noted T.T.’s bruises apparently came from blunt trauma. The boy’s scars on his arms and legs apparently came from old injuries, while he had a small cut on the inside of his right foot that appeared to be fresh.
During the autopsy, an X-ray examination of T.T. revealed one healing rib fracture and an apparent recent rib fracture. Larson said he considered those injuries both fresh and older wounds.
T.T.’s injuries covered the majority of his body and would have been observable outside the boy’s clothing, Larson said. The child often ran around in only a diaper, according to Drapeaux.
All of T.T’s injuries observed and seen during the X-ray examination are consistent with child abuse, Larson said. The agent spoke with Drapeaux, who said she lives at the residence with Sharpfish and her four children, including T.T. Sharpfish had been residing with her and the four children since October 2021.
Sharpfish stated he assisted with clothing the victim and changing the boy’s diaper as needed, but not often. Sharpfish claimed he was there to cook for the children, take them to school and was the one with a job providing for the family.
Sharpfish said he was aware of the three older children fighting or wrestling with T.T., claiming they fought all the time. However, he did nothing to stop any harm to T.T. or to stop the other children fighting with him.
Using a search warrant, agents found the residence with poor living conditions, no heater running at the time and the home’s temperature at 47 degrees. The residence was infested with insects, and Sharpfish confirmed one of the children slept in an enclosed front porch.
Agents found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Larson identified a rolled-up dollar bill with powdery substance inside it as a way to snort or ingest illegal narcotics. The search also located a small plastic bag of a green, leafy substance and glass pipes apparently used to consume concentrated marijuana wax. Also, a piece of paper contained a residual amount of suspected marijuana wax.
Sharpfish smoked marijuana in the house and took medications not prescribed to him, Drapeaux said, but she did not elaborate how these medications were ingested.
Drapeaux admitted they had issues with mice in the residence. Agents located feces in the bedroom where the victim and two other children stayed.
During a forensic interview, one child from the residence said T.T’s bruises came from the “dad” (the term used in court papers) punching him. In addition, Sharpfish hurt T.T. by hitting him, grabbing him by the leg and pulling him when he wouldn’t stop crying, another child alleged.
According to Larson, the children’s comments about Sharpfish assaulting T.T. and grabbing him by the leg and pulling are consistent with the victim’s observed injuries at the hospital.
Sharpfish remains in the Charles Mix County jail at Lake Andes.
