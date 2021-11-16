Yankton Thrive invites the public to Topics at 12 (formerly State of the Community) luncheon on Friday, Nov. 19, featuring two important community partners: the Yankton School District and Mount Marty University. This event will be held at River Rock Event Center from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured speakers include a representative of the Yankton School District and Dr. Marcus Long, president of Mount Marty University. Presenters will give Yankton area residents and business owners a chance to hear first-hand about the current and future state of these vital educational institutions. There will be a question-and-answer period after each speaker.
Registration is required by 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, Nov. 17). Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served starting at 11:45 a.m., and speakers will present at noon. Register at www.yanktonsd.com or by calling Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.