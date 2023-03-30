ABERDEEN — The South Dakota Board of Regents members have elected new officers for the upcoming year.
Regents selected Tim Rave of Baltic as their president. He replaces Pam Roberts, who served as president since 2022 and continues as a board member.
Regents also reelected Jim Thares of Aberdeen as vice president and newly elected Jeff Partridge of Rapid City as the board’s secretary.
Rave was appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2021. He is the current president and CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations. Rave served in both chambers of the South Dakota Legislature, first in the House of Representatives from 2003-2011 and later in the Senate from 2011-2015. Rave attended South Dakota State University and graduated from the University of Sioux Falls.
