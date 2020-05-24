Sunday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota reported five new positive tests for Yankton County.
The county now has 51 known cases and has seen a total of 1,030 tests processed. The test infection rate is 4.9%.
Meanwhile, Union County reported four more cases Sunday to bring its total of 79.
Bon Homme County recorded three positive tests and now has eight known cases overall.
Charles Mix County reported one new case, its 13th.
Overall, 95 new positive tests were reported in South Dakota Sunday, pushing the state’s total of known cases to 4,563.
The state has processed 34,905 tests overall for a test infection rate of 13%.
The number of recovered cases is 3,371, while the number of active cases is 1,142.
The total number hospitalized during the pandemic is 364, with 85 currently hospitalized.
No new deaths were reported, with the state’s death toll remaining at 50.
In Nebraska, 327 new positive tests were reported as of late Saturday night to give the state 11,989 known cases.
Approximately 3,000 tests were reported Saturday. To date, the state has processed 83,485 tests for a test infection rate of 14.3%.
No new deaths were reported. Nebraska’s toll remains at 147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.