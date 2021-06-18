There are some regional successes in the world of national security, but plenty of looming issues for the country as a whole as well.
This was the theme Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson brought to the 91st annual Department of South Dakota VFW convention, which they both addressed on Friday in Yankton.
In his remarks, Thune touted this month’s announcement by the U.S. Air Force that Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the first to receive the B-21 Raider.
“It will be the main operating base for the B-21 and not only the formal training unity, but the first operational squadron,” he said. “It’s great news for South Dakota and great news for America because we are one of only three countries in the world — China, Russia and the United States — that host a strategic bomber.”
He said that it’s key to have the new bomber in the nation’s arsenal as global threats continue to evolve.
“We need that bomber as part of our national security apparatus,” he said. “As you look at the threats that we face across the globe today, you’re reminded on a daily basis that the world is a dangerous place and we have to be prepared to face those threats, if and when the time comes. Having the long-range striking capability is something that’s going to serve America’s national security interests really well in the future.”
Air Force Times reports that 100 bombers are planned and will eventually be based in Texas and Missouri as well.
However, Thune said that the bomber being based at Ellsworth will not just be a benefit for the country, but that it will also greatly benefit the state.
“When it’s all said and done, there’s supposed to be about 7,700 personnel serving there,” he said. “That’s about 3,100 more than we currently have out there, so it will be a significant increase in the footprint. There will be hundreds of millions of dollars in investments starting right away.”
He added that this addition to western South Dakota’s role in national defense has been a long time in the making.
“Sometimes you’ve got to play the long game,” he said. “It took us 15 years, as you’ll recall, from the time that Ellsworth was placed on the base closure list. We were able to successfully get it off the list, which took a lot of work. But since that time, we have been working strategically trying to make the base that would be of great value when and if the time came for a story like the B-21 bomber. “
The B-21 is expected to be based at Ellsworth by 2027.
While Thune focused on the future, Johnson sought to bring attention to ongoing threats posed by Russia and China in the present.
“I do not think our country is paying enough attention to those threats,” the congressman said.
Starting with Russia, he cited major hacking operations that have originated in the country against important infrastructure in the U.S.
“In the last month, we have had Russian-affiliated hackers try to pierce our federal government agencies on numerous occasions,” he said. “We have had them pull down the JBS meatpacking system, which made a quarter of all beef processing in this country disappear like that. I would submit to you that if the Russians had actually gone and physically destroyed a quarter of the beef in this country, we would be paying more attention to it than we are to what they did from a cyberattack perspective. …
“The Colonial Pipeline hack took half of all the gasoline capacity for eastern America offline for days. I think our country’s response has been relatively muted.”
Johnson also addressed the numerous misinformation campaigns that have been launched against the country over the last few years.
“An analysis was done that showed there had been, in recent years, 150 massive, coordinated, organized disinformation campaigns to try to get Americans fighting with Americans,” he said. “We’ve all got that cousin that shares a bunch of stuff that you just know isn’t true, and that’s playing right into the hands of the Russians. When there is fake news posted on Facebook, to an alarming degree, it can be traced back to the Russians. The one thing I would say is don’t play into their hands. Don’t share information unless you know it to be accurate, because a lot of times, they’re designing this information to pit Republicans against Democrats, to pit the old against the young and to pit the people of color against the white people.”
On China, Johnson said that the situation differs from what America faced with old foes.
“They are spending more resources to bring us down than any other country has done since the Soviet Union,” he said. “The Soviet Union was a one-dimensional threat — it was a military threat. That’s not what we face with China. They are, of course, a military threat — they flew 27 planes over Taiwan the day before (Thursday) — but they are also an economic threat and a cultural threat in a way that the Soviet Union never was.”
He said China has far too much influence over America infrastructure and commodities.
“You look at how many critical pieces of American infrastructure, how many pieces of the supply chain that provide us food and medicine are controlled by China,” he said. “I’m a free-trade guy, I’m not a xenophobe and I know America needs to work with the international community. But I would tell you, my faith and belief in free trade does not extend to giving our adversaries control over our medicine. So I’ve introduced legislation that would make it clear that critical parts of that supply chain cannot be controlled by China.”
Remembering D-Day
Unable to attend Friday’s convention was Sen. Mike Rounds.
However, a representative from Rounds’ office addressed the convention with a statement prepared by Rounds.
“It was this month 77 years ago when thousands of troops from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada landed on the beaches at Normandy,” the statement read. “They knew their lives were in great danger, but they carried on.
“Throughout our nation’s history, we often single out certain soldiers and recognize them for their great bravery. However, the truth is, every single one of our soldiers deserves the recognition for their bravery on the battlefield. They were all willing to lay down their lives to protect others.
“D-Day reminds us of the enormous sacrifice our military men and women make to protect and defend our nation.”
The state VFW convention wraps up today (Saturday).
